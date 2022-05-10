Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414,686 shares during the quarter. Xperi accounts for 2.4% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Xperi by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 616,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

