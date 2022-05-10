XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.81.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

