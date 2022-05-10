Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Posts Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $8.22. 810,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,789. The stock has a market cap of $359.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

