Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce $644.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.10 million to $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

