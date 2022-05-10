Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 10,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,097. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,818. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

