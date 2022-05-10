Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Savara reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 453,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,890. The company has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.