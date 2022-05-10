Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Standex International reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SXI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,652. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Standex International has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Standex International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

