Zacks: Analysts Expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arteris.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIP. Cowen cut their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 9,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,029. Arteris has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arteris (AIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.