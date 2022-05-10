Zacks: Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 EPS.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $77.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,276.57. The stock had a trading volume of 396,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,926. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,272.00 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,512.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,589.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
