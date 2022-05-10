Zacks: Analysts Expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.36. Entergy reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,520,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

