Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will post sales of $420.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.85 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 359,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,511. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

