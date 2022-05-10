Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market also reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $25.39. 68,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,740. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.