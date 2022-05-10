Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 686.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -241.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

