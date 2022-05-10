Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to announce $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $1.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.59. 6,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,483. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,130,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,868,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

