Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) to announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,380,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.29 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

