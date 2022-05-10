Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $555.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.20 million and the highest is $567.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 962,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.