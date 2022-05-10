Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. 5,499,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,928. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 42.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

