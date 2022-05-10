Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 679,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,725. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

