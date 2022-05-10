Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Telos by 175.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Telos has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $465.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

