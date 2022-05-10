Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $2.92. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.91. 20,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,918. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $162.70 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

