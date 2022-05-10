Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

