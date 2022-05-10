Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.84. Aptiv posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $93.63. 28,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.