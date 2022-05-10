Zacks: Brokerages Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ClearSign Technologies.

CLIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,049. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

