Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 96,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,848. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

