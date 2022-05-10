Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $25.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.48 billion to $26.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

