Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.64 Million

Analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $136.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.50 million and the lowest is $130.10 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $115.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $553.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $575.50 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $610.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,009. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

