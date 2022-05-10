Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $94.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.45 million and the highest is $98.60 million. Gogo posted sales of $82.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $390.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.54 million to $405.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $436.04 million, with estimates ranging from $412.51 million to $457.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GOGO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 962,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,606. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

