Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.33.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $293.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,160. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.86.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

