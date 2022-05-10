Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $40.68. 336,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

