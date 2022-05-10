Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €31.90 ($33.58) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.12.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

