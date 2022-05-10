ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $506,586.03

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $506,586.03 and approximately $74.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00318340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00074698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00083242 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

