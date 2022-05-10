Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $14.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.54. The stock had a trading volume of 601,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,800. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $327.45 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.53 and its 200 day moving average is $491.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $517.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

