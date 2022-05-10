ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $250,630.42

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 41.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $250,630.42 and $4,676.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002073 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00146012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00345090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

