Zigcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $262,782.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $262,782.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,521.23 or 0.99936840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00106232 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.