-$0.01 EPS Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NU.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,039,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,864,000 after buying an additional 12,544,783 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NU by 197.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $17,370,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $93,181,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,521. NU has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

