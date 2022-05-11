-$0.05 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

TNXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 304,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,309,170. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

