$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

CHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 104.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 68.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 579,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 234,713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 17.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 106,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,730. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $567.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

