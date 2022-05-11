$0.16 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.11. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.52 million, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,300.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

