-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,846 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

