$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

