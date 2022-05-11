-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.28). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

FOLD traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 6,642,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 54,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,275,000 after buying an additional 207,988 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

