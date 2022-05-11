-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 27,561,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,407. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.