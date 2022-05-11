-$0.33 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,600. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

