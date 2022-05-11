-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.28). TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 33.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 682,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

