-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.50). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 241,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

