$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 2,751,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,151. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

