-$0.55 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.
Shares of BLPH stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,924. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
