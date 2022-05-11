-$0.55 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,924. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.