$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNX stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
