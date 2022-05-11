0Chain Market Capitalization Hits $13.50 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $312,938.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00023315 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

