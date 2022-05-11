$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $990.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 6,713,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,744. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

